Press Statement

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has congratulated his deputy, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa on the occasion of his 57th birthday.

Governor Akeredolu said Aiyedatiwa has continued to justify the confidence reposed in him by exuding admirably, confidence and passion in performing his duties.

The Governor, while saluting the resilience of his deputy over the years, noted that Aiyedatiwa’s political journey signposts reward in patience and loyalty.

“Lucky, as we soldier on together, I can only urge you to remain focused and expend energy on fulfilling our promises to the people of the state. Our ship shall sail and berth safely.

“You have displayed inexorable passion imbued with a sense of calmness and energy to the service of the state. Your readiness to take on assignments, even at the eleventh hour, is an attestation to your readiness for service at all time.

“On behalf of my Adorable Betty, my immediate family Government and good people of the State, I congratulate you on this special occasion. It is my prayer that God Almighty will give you strength, long life, and good health for the rest of your life.” Governor Akeredolu said.

Signed:

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

January 12, 2022.