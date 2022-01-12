Press Statement

Alao Akala: He Was Dependable, Served Oyo Meritoriously

Chairman of the Southwest Governors’ Forum and Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has described the death of former Governor of Oyo State, Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala, as a personal loss.

Governor Akeredolu, who recalled his relationship with Akala, as a former Governor and later APC chieftain, said he was a dependable friend.

Arakunrin Akeredolu, while noting that the news of Akala’s death came as a rude shock, lamented that the Southwest, especially Oyo State have lost a giant and quintessential politician who was committed to friendship, progress and development of the society till the end.

“The finality of death is a hard reality to deal with. Notwithstanding, it is a puzzle that only God understands. He giveth and taketh. Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala did not bid us farewell. We were not prepared to lose him now. The news of his demise came as a rude shock. It is, indeed, a piercing pain.

“More than mere emotional flashes, we reflect on the time and moments we have shared, the struggles we all partook. Our wins and constant hope together. His death causes a deafening silence in our heart. It is a big blow dealt on us.

“As a former Governor, Akala did his best by contributing immensely to the growth of the pacesetter state. Under his reign, the people witnessed development in all ramifications. He was a man that loved his people.

“Akala was a strong pillar of our great party, the APC, in Oyo State. He played the elderly role by stabilizing the party in the state. His death is a huge loss to the APC.” The Governor said.

According to Governor Akeredolu, late Akala served Oyo state meritoriously, having served as deputy Governor, and then, Governor of the state.

“On behalf of my wife, Betty, government and the good people of Ondo State, I commiserate with Chief Akala’s wife, Kemi; his children; and the entire family as well as the government and the people of Oyo State, particularly, Ogbomoso. May God Almighty grant him eternal Peace.” Governor Akeredolu said.

Signed:

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

January 12, 2022.