Debo Akinbami

There is an upsurge of letters, lately, on sundry subjects in the social media arena. I have read loads of it. They are preponderant political issues that would either amuse or delude depending on the thickness of a reader’s skin for riddles. Meanwhile, the legion of letters are conventional for this season. It is a time for present-day holders of public offices to reassert themselves to retain political power, as it is likewise apposite for the opposition to herald itself and strive for a good share of public trust so that it could win more votes at the next opportunity.

It is in this light that the volley of varying interventions that daily sprout from the political front serve various interests for diverse folks. Some are written innocuously to swell the chances of certain political racers; others are delibrately designed to damage the prospects of opposing tent. However, the sad part, quite frankly, is that many of the offensive writings, at close critique, fall below the ordinary standard of public engagement. Many of the offerings, when weighed, are rather hasty, senile or ridiculous in the outright.

Such is the recurring supposition that the Bemore Empowered Initiative is being financed with the proceeds of the Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC). It is not the first time this impression would be dished out. The tale has been repeatedly told without a proof, and has become a virtual cliché. This time, the usually opinionated publicity secretary of the People’s Democratic Party in Ondo State, Kennedy Peretei, revived the pontification. But Peretei, who alleged a malfeasance has yet to come up with a convincing proof, and so gives the impression that the allegation is not made in good faith.

In laying the facts bare, Gbenga Edema, who was in office as Chairman, OSOPADEC, when the Bemore Empowered Initiative was established in 2017, in a letter he personally signed, has denounced the claim that the Commission financed Bemore project. OSOPADEC, according to Edema, on its own, approached the organisers of Bemore and offered to enlist girls from its mandate area – of Ilaje and Ese-Odo, having been attracted to the successes of the scheme which trains secondary school girls in ICT plus solar technology and also expose them to other life-enhancing skills in two weeks.

The management of Bemore, in its own public explanation, has also distanced itself

from any dirty deal. Bemore said it has never solicited or received a grant, loan or any form of financial assistance from the government of Ondo State under the leadership of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has never been budgeted for by any government agency, and it will not. As an apolitical, non governmental organization, Bemore reiterated its avowal to stay out of politics while it continues to invest in strengthening the girl child.

Records say Bemore has produced Nigeria’s largest pool of female solar technician and that this has been acknowledged by national and international bodies that promote renewable energy, climate change and mainstreaming gender in STEM. It is also on record that, of the over four thousand girls that Bemore has trained and given to the world as solar and ICT experts, 450 of the girls are from Ilaje and Ese odo. However, apart from OSOPADEC, there are other organisations and citizens who sponsor girls for Bemore annual Summer Boot Camp, and the names of these sponsors and donors are usually published for public reckoning at each batch.

While critiquing is not out of place, particularly for the opposition party that must play its roles for a democracy to thrive, giving patently false claims in place of facts is a treachery taken too far.Peter Peretei and his sort as purveyors of porous points, for either having an axe to grind with the government of the day or having natural proclivity for being negative, have refused to substantiate these claims but, instead, continued to falsity events to fool the simpletons.

Bemore has done evidently well for girls in the country, particularly in Ondo State. Its founder, Chief Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, derives especially fulfilments from seeing the girls transformed into special ‘breed without greed’ every year. Undistracted by the

conjectures of cretins, Betty has, through the Bemore project, made instructive and enduring statement on the place and primacy of the girl child. Meanwhile, Mrs Anyanwu-Akeredolu, whose lustrous name lame detractors itch to drag into every sour discuss for spicing, continues to place unflinching premium on building the capacity of the femalefolk, for which she has consistently been applauded by significant institutions around the world.

Members of the public are not the fools that the opposition seems to take them for. They can see beyond the veil of lies. The girls who yearly benefit from this ingenious schemes and return to us to affect the society in different, profound ways reside among us. Their presence and impacts are felt in the entire state. Hardly there is any local government area in Ondo State as at today that has not benefited in one way from either the skills or enterprise of Bemore through these rare breed of girls.

Peretei, in his vain attempt to mispronounce and consequently misportray the beauty that Bemore has become, only gave another specious treatise for the credulous. He therefore needs to be nudged out of his perpetual inertia and obvious discomfiture that the discerning public needs more than merely opinionating as he has poorly done with Bemore.

***Debo Akinbami is the Special Assistant to the Governor of Ondo State on New Media & Archives.