Arc-P Project: Ondo First Lady receives SA to President on Social Investments

The First Lady of Ondo State, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu on Wednesday at Akure, the state capital, received Mrs Mariam Uwais, Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Investments.

Uwais was in the state to meet the Advisory Committee of the Arc-P Programme (At-risk Children Programme) and officially flag off the Arc-P, a federal government project which seeks to support vulnerable children and at-risk youth in the state.

Speaking, Uwais said that the Federal Government was seeking ways in which to support Ondo state by giving hope to young people below the age of 24 that possess no skills or education and that it will be made possible through a collaboration with the state.

“We need the state to lead, we need the state to identify these groups and advice what pathway we should follow.

“We need the state to support us with local facilities but we will bring all the opportunities including sports and digital skills. We will do a skills needs assessment to know what is sustainable and viable in Ondo State and we will do training on that.

“ We are very happy that the state has embraced what we are doing. This is just the commencement, we are going around to see the facilities that exist and we still need to set up teams to do the implementation, we are just coordinating,” Uwais said.

The SA to the President however noted that Ondo State will, however, provide the data that will be used to identify the vulnerable groups which will be supported by the Federal Government.

While later receiving the First Lady, Arabinrin Akeredolu, the SA to the President and other members of the Advisory Committee, the Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON represented by the Deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the initiative.

Flagging off the project officially, the Governor lauded the First Lady on the various social investment projects she has spearheaded in the state. He noted that her experiences qualified her to chair the Advisory Committee.

Following the inauguration, the First Lady led the group to the office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Princess Catherine Odu to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)

In her remarks, the SSG noted that the Programme seeks to build the vulnerable to have a quality life and be part of society while praising the First Lady, Odu recounted her various ongoing projects align with the vision of ARC-P.

“The First Lady has been developing the girl-child in the state, she has been empowering the women through Bemore, and Brecan to mention a few.

“I have worked with other First Ladies, hers is exceptional and different. This is something that is a lasting legacy and she has keyed into it. She is cerebral, exposed and wants to leave society better than she met it,” she said.

Mrs Olamide Falana, the Special Adviser to the Ondo State Government on Gender and the Secretary of the Arc-P advisory committee said the programme will benefit the state tremendously.

“It will take a lot of our at-risk children and unemployed youth off the street. It is going to engage actively these vulnerable persons in communities across the 18 Local Governments Areas in the state.

“It is a big project, one that we are sure will benefit our community and we are glad the team met with Her Excellency, the First Lady of Ondo State who doubles as the Chair of the Committee which is a way of setting the tone for the implementation of this project in the state,” she said.

Falana noted that to get across to the at-risk children and vulnerable youth, the state government intends to conduct various stakeholder meetings after which the various Local Government select the vulnerable members of society who are to benefit from the Arc-P Programme.

Story credit: Oluwatobi Omosalewa Fadeni