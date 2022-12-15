ARC-P: Gov Akeredolu reiterates commitment to invest on vulnerable children, youths

..it ‘ll further lower poverty rate in Ondo, says First Lady

..as Advisory Committee engages Stakeholders on execution approach

As all is set for the execution of the At-Risk-Children-Project of the Federal Government in Ondo State, Wife of the Governor and Chairperson of the Project’s Advisory Committee in the state, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has affirmed that it would further help reduce poverty level amongst vulnerable groups.

Giving her remarks at the opening of a two-day Stakeholders’ workshop on the project, held at Royal Bird Hotels and Tower, Alagbaka Akure, the State capital, Mrs. Akeredolu averred that if stakeholders were intentional in executing the project, it would certainly achieve its purpose of improving the socioeconomic status of the state.

The ARC-P Advisory Committee Chairperson, who noted that the objective of the project was part of what most State government’s programmes targeted, her initiatives inclusive, affirmed that once there’s poverty reduction amongst vulnerable groups, the state is on the pathway to the advancement of people.

“The programme is a novel one, it’s actually an extension of what we have already started; the ARC-P project is designed principally to reduce poverty in the state.

“So, my appeal is for us to be involved and get seriously engaged in the discussion”. She said.

She commended the determination of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Gender and Secretary of the ARC-P in Ondo state, Mrs. Olamide Falana, in ensuring that the state benefited from it.

Declaring the workshop opened, the Governor of Ondo State, Arakurin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON, reiterated the commitment of his administration to invest heavily on human capital development, especially in the area of social investment.

Represented by the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Dr. Mrs. Adebunmi Osadahun, the Ondo Governor said it was a responsibility of a caring government to take care of vulnerable children and equipped them to be useful to the society.

“Let me use this opportunity to reaffirm that this administration will not leave any stone unturned as it is poised to provide protection and hope to our youths and children who are vulnerable for a productive life through learning, values and skills to live and achieve their dreams in life”. He asserted.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Gender and ARC-P Advisory Committee secretary in Ondo state, Mrs. Olamide Falana hinted that the programme was poised to enhance better life outcomes for the vulnerable groups which includes orphaned, out-of-school children and unemployed youths below 24years of age.

She informed that UNESCO data rated out-of-school children at about 20million, hence, the essence of instituting the programme.

Highlighting the objectives of the project, the ARC-P Team leader from the Federal Capital Territory, Mr. Dotun Adebayo, said the programme, which was kicked-off two years ago under the Special Adviser to the President on National Social Welfare Programme, Hajia Maryam Uwais, was to be benefited by all Nigerian States

He applauded the Ondo First Lady for the support she had given the project since it was introduced to the state.

Addressing the issue of sustainability as the current administration is passing out, Adebayo stated that the fact and statistics of out-of-school children in the country is enough to make it sustainable and outlive the President Buhari-led government.

“At-Risk-Children Project is a programme that wants to address the issues of youths and children that are at risk in our communities and the purpose of the programme is to ensure we don’t leave any child behind.

He informed that the aim of the workshop was for participants to help identify and define who is vulnerable and at risk in Ondo State.

Mary Agidi

Special Assistant to the Governor on Media

(Office of the First Lady)

Dec., 13, 2022