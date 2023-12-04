WOMEN & CHILD DEVELOPMENT

Arabinrin Junior Tennis Club Hits Lagos for 2023 Chevron Junior Master Championship

Photo of Ondo Ondo Send an email 14 hours ago
0 7 1 minute read

Investment of the Wife of Ondo State Governor, Mrs Betty Anyanwu -Akeredolu in developing sports at the grassroot has been yielding result as International Tennis Academy invites Arabinrin junior Tennis Club players for 2023 Chevron Junior Master Championship Lagos.

Three players invited are Eniola Lebi (B12), Sarah Adisa (G14) and Gbolahan Olawale (B16).

While reacting to the International Tennis Academy invitation, the Wife of the Governor, said “Nice. All the best at the chevron tennis tournament holding in Lagos. Bring back the Trophy.”

According to the invitation letter, the participants will arrive today Monday 4-12-2023 till Saturday 9-12 this year in Lagos.

The grand finale of the competition will be played at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club.

The organisers while urging parents and coaches to ensure the players to come with warm clothing and carry out malaria test and treat where necessary before coming. They warn all the participating teams not to come with players or officials not on the list.

Photo of Ondo Ondo Send an email 14 hours ago
0 7 1 minute read
Photo of Ondo

Ondo

Related Articles

Women’s Leadership Workshop Concludes in Turkey; Ondo State Delegates Honored with Certificates

1 week ago

Driving Female Empowerment: Office of the SGF Hosts Leadership Workshop to Inspire Nigerian Women

2 weeks ago

ADDRESS OF THE FIRST LADY OF ONDO STATE, HER EXCELLENCY, CHIEF BETTYANYANWU-AKEREDOLU AT THE CLOSING CEREMONY OF THE SECOND EDITION OF ONDOSTATE SKILLS ACQUISITION AND EMPOWERMENT PROGRAMME (OSSA-EP) AT ILE-OLUJILOCAL GOVERNMENT SECRETARIAT ON FRIDAY 17TH NOVEMBER, 2023.

2 weeks ago

Giving Back to One’s Community is Best, Ondo First Lady Asserts

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button