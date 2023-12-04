Arabinrin Junior Tennis Club Hits Lagos for 2023 Chevron Junior Master Championship

Investment of the Wife of Ondo State Governor, Mrs Betty Anyanwu -Akeredolu in developing sports at the grassroot has been yielding result as International Tennis Academy invites Arabinrin junior Tennis Club players for 2023 Chevron Junior Master Championship Lagos.

Three players invited are Eniola Lebi (B12), Sarah Adisa (G14) and Gbolahan Olawale (B16).

While reacting to the International Tennis Academy invitation, the Wife of the Governor, said “Nice. All the best at the chevron tennis tournament holding in Lagos. Bring back the Trophy.”

According to the invitation letter, the participants will arrive today Monday 4-12-2023 till Saturday 9-12 this year in Lagos.

The grand finale of the competition will be played at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club.

The organisers while urging parents and coaches to ensure the players to come with warm clothing and carry out malaria test and treat where necessary before coming. They warn all the participating teams not to come with players or officials not on the list.