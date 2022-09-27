Home NewsOndo State News APPRECIATION AND ANNOUNCEMENT OF BURIAL ARRANGEMENT
APPRECIATION AND ANNOUNCEMENT OF BURIAL ARRANGEMENT

On behalf of my siblings and the entire Akeredolu family, I wish to express our profound gratitude to all those who have reached out to us through visits and messages since the transition of our loving and lovely mother, Lady Evangelist Grace Bosede Akeredolu. It has been a deluge.

Your display of love is profoundly appreciated. We cannot thank you enough. Your love and kindness are, indeed, potent enhancers for us to deepen our abiding faith in God and service to humanity.

We are equally grateful to those who spared time to visit us at the Kopindogba residence of Maami in Ibadan. We extend our appreciation to those who visited us at the Presidential Lodge, Government House, Akure, and everyone who has identified with us and other members of the Akeredolu family in Owo, Lagos and Abuja. Your affectionate support is heart-lifting.

We appreciate the love and sympathy of political leaders, royal fathers, religious leaders, community leaders, heads of security agencies, organised labour, unionists, civil servants, public officials, student leaders, women groups as well as politicians across political parties.

We would like to request friends, associates and well-wishers to join us in giving our late matriarch a glorious funeral. The obsequies are as follows:

•Thursday, November 10, 2022
Service of Songs at St. Matthias Anglican Church, Orogun, Ibadan.

Jacob & Grace Chapel of the All Saints Church, Iddo Eruwa Road, Ibadan.

Time: 4pm.

•Friday, November 11, 2022
Commendation Service at St. Anne’s Anglican Church, Molete, Ibadan, by 9am.

Service of Songs at St Andrew’s Cathedral, Imola Street, Owo, by 4pm.

Wake Keep at Jacob & Grace Garden, Opposite Imade College, Oke-Ogun, Owo.

•Saturday, November 12, 2022
Burial Service at St Andrew’s Cathedral, Imola Street, Owo, by 10am.

Internment follows immediately after the burial service.

•Reception at Midas Hotel and Resort, Ikare Road, Owo.

We covet your prayers and supports as we prepare to celebrate the life of Maami.

Signed:
Arakunrin Oluwarotimi O. Akeredolu, SAN
Governor, Ondo State.

