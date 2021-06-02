The Ondo State government has concluded plans to train unemployed graduates in the state in digital technology.

According to the information released by the State Information Technology Agency, SITA, the programme will run for 9 months with a monthly stipend of 30k.

Successful participants will be entitled to a laptop, desktop or ipad depending on their area of specialization & a startup loan from Central Bank of Nigeria at the end of the program.

It’s being co-sponsored by the CBN, Ondo state government through the State Information Technology Agency, (SITA) and a private firm, Envivo Communications Ltd.

The only requirements are NYSC & first degree certificates.

Let our children participate fully instead of sitting at home.

To Apply open this link: http://ondo.ngage.com.ng

Call Obagbemisoye on 08157821538 or

07030776026 for more information.

Thanks.