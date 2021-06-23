The National Traders and Nigerian Market Women Traders Association has congratulated the Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on the last week verdict of the court of appeal which upheld the victory of the Governor in the October 10, 2020 governorship election.

The national leadership of the association expressed delight that Governor Akeredolu will continue to deliver dividends of good governance to the people of the state.

The National President of the association, Hon. Chinwe Monu- Olarewaju, who spoke during a courtesy visit to the Governor’s office, Alagbaka, Akure, on Tuesday, said Governor Akeredolu will complete his eight years in office.

She lauded the various developmental projects of the Governor scattered across the state and pointed to the harmonious relationship between the government and the association in the state.

Hon. Chinwe, who disclosed that she had never visited any Governor since her installation as the national President of the association, said her visit to Governor Akeredolu was borne out of the admiration for the Governor’s unique qualities which has earned him the new name, “Talk and Do”.

She disclosed her plans to commence reforms within the group, adding that market leaders are meant to be treasured and respected in the society.

In his response, Governor Akeredolu thanked the association while saluting their choice of an educated woman and lawyer as their national President.

The Governor assured them that his administration will continue to strive to provide loan facility for the market women.

He charged them to always make judicious use of loans which are meant to expand their business and grow their trade.

Arakunrin Akeredolu also tasked the new leadership of the association to give due consideration to sensitization and Orientation of the market women to enable them

thrive optimally in the state.