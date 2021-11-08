The Kingdom of Apoi in Ese-Odo hosted dignitaries from all walks of life on Sunday, the 7th November, 2021 as a distinguished son of Apoi Land, Ambassador Olusola Iji and his wife, Mrs. Taiwo Iji were jointly conferred with the eminent traditional titles of Araba and Yeye Araba of both Igbobini and Apoi Land by two different Royal Fathers in Ondo South Senatorial District.

The high level traditional investiture was kick started at the palace of the Olu of Igbobini, His Royal Majesty, Oba Dele Raphael, the Olu of Igbobini.

As early as 9 am, the palace of the Olu of Igbobini had become a beehive of social activities as the celebrants, guests, family members and well wishers from Ondo State and beyond had gathered to witness the coronation and investiture of the former Nigerian Ambassador to Togo as the great Araba of Igbobini, his home town.

On ground to identify with the foremost Politician and prominent All Progressives Congress leader was the Ondo State Governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa and other top governnment functionaries as well as the leadership of Ondo State APC, led by the State party Chairman, Engr. Ade Adetimehin.

In his welcome address, the Royal host of the first leg of the investiture ceremony, Oba Dele Raphael congratulated Amb. Iji and his amiable wife , describing Iji as a true son of the soil whose exemplary leadership and commitment to Community development qualified him for the traditional title. Oba Raphael said Iji has put the town on a high scale of international reckoning and as a true Ambassador his name and personality remain unblemished in all the exalted position God has made him to occupy.

“I am a thorough monarch and I don’t offer just anybody chieftaincy title , far from it. I don’t belong in the class of those who commercial chieftaincy titles for the sake of stomach infrastructure and here in Igbobini, you must merit it and even be overqualified before you can be given a chieftaincy title. The title of Araba is not just given to lowly personages in the society but an eminently qualified person who has in no small measure contributed to the society in all noble ramifications.

“On this basis I want to congratulate our Araba and Yeye Araba of Igbobini. And I want to ask them to continue to do all the good things that made the council of Chiefs to agree collectively that The Araba title and that of Yeye Araba should go to them.’

Oba Dele Raphael saluted the governnment of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu over his drive to rid the state of criminal elements and security threat through the Amotekun corps. ” I know the Corp Commandant of Amotekun corps, Chief Tunji Adeleye. He is a very capable hand and a very committed security expert. The Governor has shown clearly that the security of the people and property is important to him and he has shown his conviction by the adequate support he has given the Amotekun corps.”

The Royal Father pleaded with Ondo State Governor to provide the Royal Fathers with the necessary wherewithal and appurtenances their stools deserve.

While speaking with newsmen at the palace of the Olu of Igbobini, Ondo State Deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa described Araba of Igbobini, Amb. Iji as a faithful party man, a strategist and a distinguished diplomat. He said the Ambassador is a thorough bred Politician whose opinions count in the scheme of things.

The Araba and Yeye Araba were later unveiled at the palace while Olu of Igbobini offered them prayer from the stool .

At Oboro, the seat of the Kalasuwe of Apoi Land, the first class monarch , Oba Prof. Amuseghan expressed his delight over the new giant strides of Amb. Olusola Iji.

It will be recalled that Amb. Iji was the State Chairman of Action Congress in Ondo State.

While decorating Amb. Olusola Iji and his wife as Araba and Yeye Araba respectively, Oba Amuseghan prayed for them and charge them to continue to support the cause of the development of Apoi just like they have been doing before.

A colorful reception followed at the Igbobini country home of The Araba of Igbobini and Apoi, where guests were treated to Apoi delicacies as choice music rented the air.



In attendance at the event were Ondo State Deputy Governor, Lucky Ayedatiwa, APC State Chairman, Engr Ade Adetimehin, Commissioner for Finance, Mr Wale Akinterinwa, Chairman, Ese-Odo,local government, Folawe Sipasi-Aluko, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Kehinde Omolara Adeniran, APC Chieftain, Chief Olusola Oke SAN, former Secretary to the State Government, Hon Ifedayo Abegunde, former Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters, Hon Victor Olabimtan, former Commissioner for Education, Pastor Femi Agagu, former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Deaconess Lola Fagbemi, former Commissioner former Culture and Tourism, Alhaji Olurimisi Ismaila, Osemawe of Ondo, Oba Victor Kiladejo, Abodi of Ikale, Oba George Faduyile, Ajobu of Araromi Obu, Oba Aderemi Adelola and a host of others.