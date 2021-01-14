Leaders of Apoi community under the aegis of Apoi Leaders Forum has hailed the developmental strides of the Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, in Ese- Odo local government area.

Speaking while on a courtesy visit to the Governor in his office in Akure, the leaders who spoke through their Chairman, High Chief Tola Iroju highlighted several projects which are making life meaningful for people in the area.

High Chief Iroju said” It is during your tenure that we experience the fencing of Primary Schools, Renovation of General Hospital Igbekebo, Employment of a large number of Health Workers, Construction of Sabomi/ Shayna Road, Provision of Household Solar Light at Igbobini, Approval of one kilometre each at Sabomi, Igbobini, Ojuala, Igbotu and Kiribo etc and completion of Ojuala Ipoke Road”

The Chairman noted with passion the untiring efforts of Governor Akeredolu at entrenching good governance in all facets in the area.

In his remark, Governor Akeredolu expressed happiness that the APOI Leaders could appreciate some landmark projects executed in their area as against the insinuations by some people who claimed that nothing has been done in the area within the last four years.

The Governor assured that his administration would continue to embark on development driven project which would strictly be resource based in conformity with the realities of the moment.

Arakunrin Akeredolu said the current economic situation which is affecting all sub-nationals levels of the country should be of great concern to all patriotic citizens.

