Chairman of the National Committee for the All Progressives Congress (APC), ongoing membership registration, revalidation and update exercise, Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello alongside the National Secretary of the Party’s Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Sen. John Akpanudoedehe met with Delta State stakeholders to resolve issues with the registration exercise in the state.

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello briefed journalists after the stakeholders meeting which held at the APC National Secretariat. Excerpts:

“It is not unusual in a political process that you have differences, opinions and what have you. So, Delta state is a very important state for us in the South South and we have been able to agree on workable methods to move the party forward. So I hope that going forward we wont have to come here from Delta state. They should be able to resolve their issues back home.

“I believe APC in Delta state is intact. I also believe APC in Delta state will grow bigger. So I will like to appreciate and thank the stakeholders from Delta state for their contributions to this meeting. We had a very fruitful meeting and by God’s grace, the issues have been resolved once and for all.”

General assessment of nationwide membership registration exercise

“The registration is going on well. I was in Ogun State. I have been receiving reports from other zones. And, the major complaints is that the 100 forms per units is too small. But, I have made a complain to the national headquarters and more materials will be provided for the local governments or units that need more materials.

“So, basically nobody will be left behind for any struggle or any problem. Even after two weeks when we are done, we will continue.”

In attendance at the stakeholders meeting were national membership registration committee members; Hon. Stella Okotete, Barr. Ismail Ahmed and Delta APC stakeholders: Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo SAN; Great Ovedje Ogboru; Olorogun O’tega Emerhor; Delta APC Caretaker Chairman, Prophet Jones Erue, among others.