The National Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Barrister Ismaeel Ahmed has commended the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) led by H.E. Mai Mala Buni for adopting a recommendation by the National Youth Progressives Conference defining youth as aged between 18 and 35 years.

The decision has signalled the onset of the opening of opportunities for Nigerian youths, especially those in the APC, giving them a strong hope that they indeed have the chance of actively contributing to the development of the nation by manning and holding important public offices as vibrant political actors.

The clause in the recommendation that was adopted by the leaderships of the APC says, ”All persons vying for the position of youth leader in the Wards must be persons aged between 18 to 35 years’’.

The National Youth Leader said, “On behalf of the millions of young people in our great party the All Progressives Congress, I commend our leaders for adopting parts of the recommendations of the recently concluded National Progressives Youth Conference as part of the guidelines for the conduct of the upcoming ward, local government and state congresses of our party.”

He emphasised that, “this action, has rekindled the hopes of millions of Progressive youths who until now had been dispirited from participating in the party activities and holding elective leadership positions within the party especially at the grassroots level.”

The leadership of our party is aware that the inclusion of that clause and others from the Conference communique will be seen by many young people as a call to ownership of a platform that needs the energy, vigor and intellect of the youth. And this guideline, although just a restatement of our already existing written laws, is a demonstration of genuine efforts to broaden the opportunities for youth participation at the local level of participatory politics within the APC.

“On our part, we will take this further by setting up Strategic Engagement Committees which will work in conjunction with caretaker youth leaders in the various zones that will engage Governors, Legislators, Ministers and other leaders and stakeholders in every zone to get more young people to occupy large percentages of the executives at the ward and Local Government levels,” the National Youth Leader said.

He called on all young progressives to constantly engage with youths in their wards and polling units and sensitize them aggressively on the need to be part of the congresses and advance the cause of our progressive movement, adding, “We believe since the battle of the forthcoming elections will be fought for the youth vote, then it is wise for our party to fight that battle with the youth voice.”

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the CECPC, Alhaji Mai Mala Buni, has given approval to the Youth Wing of the APC to set up zonal strategic lobby committees that will engage party leaders at state and local levels to lobby for the full inclusion and participation of young people in the forthcoming Congresses.

The committees are to engage with Party Leaders, Governors, Legislators, Ministers, Elders and other critical stakeholders within their zones in ensuring that at least many party positions are manned by youths at the lower levels so as  to attract the energy, commitment and talents of young people in running the affairs of the party and giving them a sense of ownership and stronger commitment to the party.

The National Youth Leader has released the list of members of the lobby team for each of the six geopolitical zones and were directed to closely work in conjunction and consultation with the interim youth leaders in their respective domains for maximum impact. There is also a National Youth Lobby Group which is set up to meet Leaders of the party at the National level for effective delivery of the Youth Mandate.

The full membership of the National lobby and the zonal youth lobby teams is as follows:
 
NATIONAL LOBBY GROUP

  1. Barr. Ismaeel Ahmed
  2. H.E. Edward Onoja
  3. Hon. Ibrahim Tukura
  4. Kabir Aregbesola
  5. Hon. Dasuki Jalo
  6. Dr. Sunusi Ohiare
  7. Asuquo Ekpenyong Jr.
  8. Hon. Princess Miriam Onuoha
  9. Dr. Kashifu Inuwa
  10. Musa Yola
  11. Hon. Shina Peller
  12. Hon. Chris Okaeben
  13. Hon Chinedu Ogah
  14. Ms. Moji Rhodes
  15. Egghead Odewale
  16. Ife Adebayo
  17. Ikem Isiekwena
  18. Ibrahim Bagudu
  19. Dr. Shariff Al-Muhajjir
  20. Ahmed Zakari (Santuraki)
     
     
    NORTH CENTRAL
    S/N NAME
  21. Pharmacist Jamiu Asuku
  22. Hon. Emmanuel Umar
  23. Abubakar Kwali
  24. Ibrahim Abdullahi
  25. Mark Hamnation
  26. Hon. Alice Dimlong
  27. Mohammed Braimah
  28. Juwairat Abdulsalam
  29. Dominic Alancha
  30. Oyeyemi Olasumbo Florence
     
    NORTH EAST
    S/N NAME
  31. Dr. Goje Muhammad
  32. Grema Terab
  33. Musa Usman Terrang
  34. Barr. Muzammil
  35. Idris Ayuba
  36. Ibrahim Hassan Alkaleri
  37. Umar Waziri Kumo
  38. Daniel Bwala
  39. Aisha Haruna (Inna)
  40. Abdulqadir Jajere
     
     
    NORTH WEST
    S/N NAME
  41. Hon. Abubakar Muhammad Jalo
  42. Hon. Murtala Sule Garo
  43. Hafiz Bayero
  44. Dahiru Mani
  45. Barr. Shehu Marshal
  46. Suleiman Mahmuda
  47. Engr. Babangida Abdullahi
  48. Hon. Kasim Mutallab
  49. Engr. Mustafa Gunduwawa
  50. Bello Shagari

SOUTH EAST 
S/N NAME

  1. Rt. Hon. Amarachi Iwuanyanwu
  2. Chika Raymond Aniemena
  3. Okeke Daniel
  4. Titus Nnamani
  5. Rt. Hon. Nweke Boniface Ojimide
  6. Odoh Ogechuckwu Peace
  7. Dr. Obinna Ebirim
  8. Obidike  Chukwuebuka
  9. Chinedu Onyeizu
  10. Mazi Okorafor Peter
     
    SOUTH WEST
    S/N NAME
  11. Tolu Ibitola
  12. Bisoye Coker
  13. Titilope Gbadamosi
  14. Babajide Akeredolu
  15. Kazeem Aro Balogun
  16. Babalola Ahmed Akanji
  17. Lanre Oyegboola
  18. Dayo Iyaniwura
  19. Bayo Adenekan
     
    SOUTH SOUTH
    S/N NAME
  20. Barr. Chizy Enyi
  21. Cole Amos
  22. Emmanuel Sampson
  23. Ejiro Etaghene Esq.
  24. Philip Obin
  25. Barr. Oyanbo Owei
  26. Sweet Ikponwomnsa
  27. Olorogun Henry Oshasha
  28. Stella Coker
  29. Ubong Thompson

Signed
Barrister Ismaeel Ahmed
National Youth Leader, APC