***Names Strategic youths lobby teams

The National Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Barrister Ismaeel Ahmed has commended the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) led by H.E. Mai Mala Buni for adopting a recommendation by the National Youth Progressives Conference defining youth as aged between 18 and 35 years.

The decision has signalled the onset of the opening of opportunities for Nigerian youths, especially those in the APC, giving them a strong hope that they indeed have the chance of actively contributing to the development of the nation by manning and holding important public offices as vibrant political actors.

The clause in the recommendation that was adopted by the leaderships of the APC says, ”All persons vying for the position of youth leader in the Wards must be persons aged between 18 to 35 years’’.

The National Youth Leader said, “On behalf of the millions of young people in our great party the All Progressives Congress, I commend our leaders for adopting parts of the recommendations of the recently concluded National Progressives Youth Conference as part of the guidelines for the conduct of the upcoming ward, local government and state congresses of our party.”

He emphasised that, “this action, has rekindled the hopes of millions of Progressive youths who until now had been dispirited from participating in the party activities and holding elective leadership positions within the party especially at the grassroots level.”

The leadership of our party is aware that the inclusion of that clause and others from the Conference communique will be seen by many young people as a call to ownership of a platform that needs the energy, vigor and intellect of the youth. And this guideline, although just a restatement of our already existing written laws, is a demonstration of genuine efforts to broaden the opportunities for youth participation at the local level of participatory politics within the APC.

“On our part, we will take this further by setting up Strategic Engagement Committees which will work in conjunction with caretaker youth leaders in the various zones that will engage Governors, Legislators, Ministers and other leaders and stakeholders in every zone to get more young people to occupy large percentages of the executives at the ward and Local Government levels,” the National Youth Leader said.

He called on all young progressives to constantly engage with youths in their wards and polling units and sensitize them aggressively on the need to be part of the congresses and advance the cause of our progressive movement, adding, “We believe since the battle of the forthcoming elections will be fought for the youth vote, then it is wise for our party to fight that battle with the youth voice.”

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the CECPC, Alhaji Mai Mala Buni, has given approval to the Youth Wing of the APC to set up zonal strategic lobby committees that will engage party leaders at state and local levels to lobby for the full inclusion and participation of young people in the forthcoming Congresses.

The committees are to engage with Party Leaders, Governors, Legislators, Ministers, Elders and other critical stakeholders within their zones in ensuring that at least many party positions are manned by youths at the lower levels so as to attract the energy, commitment and talents of young people in running the affairs of the party and giving them a sense of ownership and stronger commitment to the party.

The National Youth Leader has released the list of members of the lobby team for each of the six geopolitical zones and were directed to closely work in conjunction and consultation with the interim youth leaders in their respective domains for maximum impact. There is also a National Youth Lobby Group which is set up to meet Leaders of the party at the National level for effective delivery of the Youth Mandate.

The full membership of the National lobby and the zonal youth lobby teams is as follows:



NATIONAL LOBBY GROUP

Barr. Ismaeel Ahmed H.E. Edward Onoja Hon. Ibrahim Tukura Kabir Aregbesola Hon. Dasuki Jalo Dr. Sunusi Ohiare Asuquo Ekpenyong Jr. Hon. Princess Miriam Onuoha Dr. Kashifu Inuwa Musa Yola Hon. Shina Peller Hon. Chris Okaeben Hon Chinedu Ogah Ms. Moji Rhodes Egghead Odewale Ife Adebayo Ikem Isiekwena Ibrahim Bagudu Dr. Shariff Al-Muhajjir Ahmed Zakari (Santuraki)





NORTH CENTRAL

S/N NAME Pharmacist Jamiu Asuku Hon. Emmanuel Umar Abubakar Kwali Ibrahim Abdullahi Mark Hamnation Hon. Alice Dimlong Mohammed Braimah Juwairat Abdulsalam Dominic Alancha Oyeyemi Olasumbo Florence



NORTH EAST

S/N NAME Dr. Goje Muhammad Grema Terab Musa Usman Terrang Barr. Muzammil Idris Ayuba Ibrahim Hassan Alkaleri Umar Waziri Kumo Daniel Bwala Aisha Haruna (Inna) Abdulqadir Jajere





NORTH WEST

S/N NAME Hon. Abubakar Muhammad Jalo Hon. Murtala Sule Garo Hafiz Bayero Dahiru Mani Barr. Shehu Marshal Suleiman Mahmuda Engr. Babangida Abdullahi Hon. Kasim Mutallab Engr. Mustafa Gunduwawa Bello Shagari

SOUTH EAST

S/N NAME

Rt. Hon. Amarachi Iwuanyanwu Chika Raymond Aniemena Okeke Daniel Titus Nnamani Rt. Hon. Nweke Boniface Ojimide Odoh Ogechuckwu Peace Dr. Obinna Ebirim Obidike Chukwuebuka Chinedu Onyeizu Mazi Okorafor Peter



SOUTH WEST

S/N NAME Tolu Ibitola Bisoye Coker Titilope Gbadamosi Babajide Akeredolu Kazeem Aro Balogun Babalola Ahmed Akanji Lanre Oyegboola Dayo Iyaniwura Bayo Adenekan



SOUTH SOUTH

S/N NAME Barr. Chizy Enyi Cole Amos Emmanuel Sampson Ejiro Etaghene Esq. Philip Obin Barr. Oyanbo Owei Sweet Ikponwomnsa Olorogun Henry Oshasha Stella Coker Ubong Thompson

Signed

Barrister Ismaeel Ahmed

National Youth Leader, APC