The Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress has written letters to the Independent National Electoral Commission, first, introducing members of the newly inaugurated committee and also setting July 20 as the date for the Ondo State governorship primary.

The letter dated 25 June 2020, with serial number APC/HNDQ/INEC/l 9/020/014, which was addressed to the National Chairman of INEC, informed the commission about the dissolution of the APC National Working Committee and the appointment of a caretaker committee to administer the party until a convention is held.

It read in part, “Dear Sir, COMPOSITION OF A NATIONAL CARETAKER COMMITTEE OF APC

“I wish to please inform your Commission that, the National Executive Committee of our great Party at its 8th resumed meeting on Thursday, 25th June 2020, approved the immediate dissolution of the National Working Committee.

“The National Executive Committee also constituted a National Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee with the following as members:

“H.E., Governor Mai Mala Buni (Yobe) ‘Chairman, H.E, Governor Isiaka Oyetola (South West) Member, H.E, Governor. Alh. Abubakar Sani Bello (N/C) Member, Sen. Ken Nnamani (South East) Member Sen. Abubakar Yusuf (Senate Rep.) Member, Hon. Akinyemi Olaide (Reps.) Member Mrs. Stella Oketete (Women Representative member).

Others are: “Dr. James Lalu (Physically Challenged) Member, Chief David Lyon (South South) Member, Sen Abba Ali (North/west) Member, Prof. Tahir Mamman (North/East) Member, Barr. Ismail Ahmed (Youth) Member, John J. Akpan Udoedeghe, PhD Member/Secretary.

“Please accept, Mr. Chairman, once more, the assurances of our highest regards.”

Also, the committee which had its inaugural meeting on Thursday wrote another letter informing the INEC of its plans to conduct the Ondo State Governorship primary.

The second letter with reference number APC/NHDO/INEC/19/020/013 titled “Notice of Conduct of Primaries” which was also signed by the two-party officers read in part, “Please be informed that we have scheduled to hold our Party’s Primary Election in respect of, Ondo State Governorship Election on 20th July 2020. Kindly arrange the monitoring of the exercise accordingly.”