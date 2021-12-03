We have recieved several enquiries from the media and concerned APC members on the felonious activities of a purported group parading themselves as “Progressive Youth Movement”.

The purported group and membership are unknown to the Party, its structure or as a registered support group. Hence, we completely disown them and cannot account for their activities or join issues with them.

However laughable, the criminal attempt of the purported group to usurp the leadership of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC now bothers on treasonable felony. Relevant security bodies must now check and address their unscrupulous activities.

The attention the purported group seeks will not be given to them by the party. We can only advise that the general public completely disregard them. Members of this group are not registered members of the APC and are being used by opposition elements and fifth columnists to cause confusion.

As widely reported, the successful meeting between the APC leadership, Progressive Governors’ Forum and the President produced February 2022 as the timeframe for the Party’s National Convention.

Our focus now is preparing the ground for a rancour-free excercise.

SIGNED

Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe Ph.D

National Secretary

APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC)