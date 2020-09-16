The Araba of Ikaleland and Chieftain of APC, Dr Jimoh Ibrahim OFR, CFR said the ruling All Progressives Congress ( APC)’s victory in the October 10 Ondo State Gubernatorial Election would be a landslide.

He affirmed that the Party’s flagbearer, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, and his running mate, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa had undoubtedly enjoyed tremendous endorsements of all the grandmasters of Ondo State politics.

He spoke yesterday in Iju Odo during Okitipupa APC Leaders’ meeting hosted by the Local Government’s party Leader who is also the Commissioner of Education, Science and Technology, Pastor Femi Agagu.

According to Ibrahim, the endorsement of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu was a collective endorsements based on his developmental strides and ” on October 10, APC will not only win, we will win massively” , he said.

The Igbotako born billionaire who is also the Chairman, finance committee for the coming APC Local Government Rally gave assurance that Okitipupa APC will deliver the local government for APC and that the September 28 Okitpupa APC Rally would be colourful and massive.