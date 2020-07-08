The Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has recieved the formal letter from the Party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) Integrity Group endorsing the Committee.

The NEC Integrity Group in the letter also presented members of its executive and Board of Trustees.

The Governor Mai Mala Buni-chaired APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee has been mandated to lead the ongoing reconciliation process to return the party to its progressive and lofty heights.

It heartwarming that majority of party faithfuls have adhered to President Muhammadu Buhari’s call to party members to withdraw court cases against the party. We call on others yet to do so to withdraw the cases in the interest of the party.

We hereby call on our supporters, members and leaders to support the caretaker committee by coming forward with any issues, grievances, disputations, differences for amicable resolution.

Governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states are forthcoming and we are poised to consolidate on our popular mandate. We call on party members to support and cooperate with the party in our preparations for these elections.

We deeply appreciate our well-meaning party supporters, members and leaders who in their different capacities are seeking solutions to the contestations within the party. The party particularly welcome the intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari who as leader of the party has continued to meet with party leaders to address some of the contestations that has beset the party recently.

We assure all that our willingness and capacity to resolve any contestations within our party is not in doubt. Our constitution provides several internal disputes resolution mechanisms to address our disputations. We must strive to explore them when disputes arise.

The task of keeping the party unified and strong is a collective one.

SIGNED:

Yekini Nabena

Deputy National Publicity Secretary

All Progressives Congress (APC)