… Commision awaits results from 4 Council Areas

The ruling party All progressive Congress APC has won 14 council areas of the state declared by the Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission ODIEC in the final results of the 2020 local government chairmanship election conducted on Saturday 22nd, August 2020

Returning officers of each local government council areas took turn to give details of election result from their domains.

The ODIEC chairman, Prof Yomi Dinakin said the All progressive Congress APC said 5 local government were uncontested and unopposed as he declared the candidates of the APC the winner having satisfied the electoral act, section 42.

They are Mr Omojola kasimuyu of Akoko North East, Mr Adekunle Dennis of Ose, Mr Alex Akinyemi of Ifedore, Mrs Temidayo Akinsuroju of Odigbo and Segun Ajimotokin of Irele council areas were returned unopposed and winner of the chairmanship positions.

Other council areas reeled out by its returning officers include Ese -Odo where Folawe Sipasi of the APC won with 29,360, Akoko south east Paul Adurogboye APC won with 14, 174, barrister Gbenga Olaniyi APC won Akure south with 24, 238, Olamigoke Ojatuwase of Ilaje APC won with 40,009.

Michael Akinsuroju APC won Ile oluji Oke Igbo with 13,250, Igbekele Akinrinwa of APC won Okitipupa with 34, 721, Akinsulure Ebenezer APC won Ondo west with 54,292, Chief Adegbegi Samuel APC won in Owo council area with 48,742 and Surveyor Bankole Ogbesetore won Akure North with 10, 541.

However, the ODIEC boss who is the Chief electoral officer said the commission is still awaiting 4 local govts which are Akoko south west, north west, Idanre and Ondo east local government.