APC Senatorial Candidate, Jimoh Ibrahim Visits Irowa, Erekiti – Luwoye

Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR, billionaire business mogul has promised to give massive support to supply 10 solar electricity to Irowa community in Okitipupa Local Government of Ondo State.

Ibrahim, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senatorial Candidate for Ondo South equally promised the grading of Erekiti Community roads in Okitipupa LGA before the 2023 general elections.

The University of Cambridge trained Doctor of Business made these promises on Wednesday during his visits to the newly installed traditional rulers: Oba Mathew Akinfolarin Ijelu, the Lurowa of Irowa community and Oba Christopher Omobodoye Kowe, the Olu of Erekiti Luwoye community.

While thanking the state governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for installing the monarchs, he also congratulate the royal fathers for their installation saying that their enthronement would fastrack developments and dividends of democracy to the communities.

The Nicon Insurance boss also assured Erekiti Community of using his influence through the state government to wade into the obaship tussel which has been vrewing crisis in the community saying peace must reign in the community since a king has been appointed through the instrument of appointment.

Ibrahim, also the founder of the University of Fortune, Igbotako who also used the opportunity to canvass for votes from residents of the communities pledged that the residents of the communities would benefit immensely from the dividends of democracy, if elected at the Feb. 25 polls.

He urged residents of the communities to vote massively for APC, for himself and other APC candidates to emerged victorious at the polls.

“Why I want to go to the senate is for two reasons, the first is to reconnect Ondo South which have been in decades of total black out back to the national grid by declaring state of emergency on our light.

“The decades of blackout in Ondo South can not be solved by the state government but by the federal government through declaring the state of emergency to remove the bottleneck and heavy funding of power generation and distribution.

“The second reason is to empower my constituents so that everyone can be self reliant and that is why we have created the “Aseyori Strategy” which will take care of people’s welfare.,” Ibrahim said.

Meanwhile the royal father’s in separate responses thanked the stare governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for upgrading their community and given the staff of office to them.

They also thanked Ibrahim, the Araba of Ikaleland for his generosity and support in the build of befitting palace, support of solar electricity and grading of their roads.

They also vowed their unflinching support for Ibrahim as they gave their blessings prayed for him that he would be victorious at the polls.

“They, however, appealed to him not to renege on his electioneering promises saying that their communities has relegated for long in tearns of development and dividends of democracy.