The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship nomination Screening Appeal Committee for the Party’s Ondo State Governorship Primary Election has submitted its report to the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC Caretaker/Extra-ordinary National Convention Planning Committee.

The APC Screening Appeal Committee cleared twelve aspirants to contest the Party’s forthcoming primary election.

They are:

Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu SAN Joseph Olusola Iji Odimayo Okunjemi John Olayide Owolabi Adelami Kekemeke Duerimini Isaacs Olusola Oke Alex SAN Ifeoluwa Olusola Oyedele Olajumoke Olubusola Anifowoshe, Awodeyi Akinsehinwa Akinola C. Adetula Olubukola Olarogha O. Dr. Abraham Olusegen Michael Dr. Nathaniel O. Adojutelegan

The Ondo State APC governorship primary election is scheduled for July 20, 2020 while the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed October 10, 2020 for the governorship election.

SIGNED:

Yekini Nabena

Deputy National Publicity Secretary

All Progressives Congress (APC)