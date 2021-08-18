Pursuant to the provisions of Article 11:A sub-section (i-xiii), and Article 17(i) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Constitution, the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) has approved the guidelines and the conduct of Congresses across Local Government Areas (LGAs) stipulated in Sections 156 of the Electoral Act and in parts I & II of the first schedule of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria (as amended).

A notice signed by the CECPC Secretary, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe reads in part:

***Purchase of Forms for Ward, Local Government/Area Councils and State Congresses: 18th August – 28th August, 2021.

***Screening of Aspirants to LGA Party Positions: 31st August – 2nd September, 2021.

***LGA Congresses (including 3-Man delegates to National Convention): 4th September, 2021.

***Appeals Arising from LGA Congresses: 6th – 11th September, 2021.

Nomination forms for the position of Local Government Chairman cost N25,000; Local Government Vice Chairman, Secretary and Treasurer cost N15,000. Other Offices cost N10, 000.

Female Aspirants and Physically Challenged Aspirants are to pay 50% of the prescribed fees for each position.