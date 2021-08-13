Reports in some sections of the media that the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has indefinitely suspended Local Government Area (LGA) and State Congresses is false.

Following the recent inauguration of Ward Congress Appeal Committees, the official information from the party was that dates and guidelines for the LGA Congresses will be fixed after the conclusion of the Ward Congresses Appeal excercise followed by due consideration of the Appeal Committee’s reports by the CECPC.

The CECPC has tentatively fixed LGA Congresses for the first week of September, 2021.

On behalf of the CECPC Chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni, we assure our teeming party supporters, members and leaders of our unflinching committment to credible, transparent and participatory congresses leading to the National Convention of our great party.

SIGNED:

Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe Ph.D

National Secretary

Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC)

All Progressives Congress (APC)