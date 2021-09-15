The nationwide State Congresses of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to elect Party executives has been fixed for Saturday, 2nd October, 2021.

According to the approved schedule of activities for the Party’s state Congresses, sale of forms will commence from Wednesday, 15th September to Monday 27th September, 2021.

Screening of aspirants for State executive positions will take place from Wednesday 29th to Thursday 30th September, 2021. Appeals arising from State Congresses is scheduled from 9th to 16th October, 2021.

On the cost of nomination forms, aspirants for the position of State Chairman will purchase forms at the cost of N100,000. Deputy State Chairman, Secretary and Treasurer aspirants will pay N50,000. Aspirants for the position of Senatorial Chairmen are to purchase forms at N50,000; Senatorial Youth Leader N30,000 and other offices N30,000.

Female aspirants and physically challenged aspirants are to pay 50% of the prescribed fees for each position.

Equally, the party congratulates members on the just concluded Local Government Area (LGA) Congresses and urges those who may have been dissatisfied with the exercise to approach the Appeal Committees that have been detailed to resume sittings in various states. The Appeal Committees have been charged to ensure fair hearing as they attend to complaints.

SIGNED:

Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe Ph.D

National Secretary

Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC)

All Progressives Congress (APC)