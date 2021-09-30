The All Progressives Congress (APC) has released the revised timetable/schedule of activities for the October 16 nationwide State Congresses to elect Party officials.

This was contained in a notice signed by the National Secretary of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe.

“Pursuant to the provisions of Article 11:A sub-section (i-xiii), and Article 17(i) of our Party’s Constitution, the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of our great Party, has approved the revised timetable/schedule of activities for the conduct of Congresses across States in the Federation to elect Party Officials.” The notice read.

Schedule of activities

***Purchase of Forms for State Congresses – Wednesday 15th September to Monday 11th October, 2021.

***Screening of Aspirants for State Exco – Wednesday 13th to Thursday 14th

October, 2021.

***State Congresses – Saturday 16th October, 2021

***Appeals Arising from State Congresses – Saturday 23rd to Saturday 30th October, 2021.

On the cost of nomination forms, aspirants for the position of State Chairman will purchase forms at the cost of N100, 000. Deputy State Chairman, Secretary and Treasurer aspirants will pay N50, 000. Aspirants for the position of Senatorial Chairmen are to purchase forms at N50, 000; Senatorial Youth Leader N30, 000 and other offices N30, 000.

Female aspirants and physically challenged aspirants are to pay 50% of the prescribed fees for each position.

Recall that the APC CECPC at its 17th regular meeting of Wednesday 29th September, 2021 considered and adopted the Local Government Areas (LGAs) Congresses Reports. However, the CECPC will look into any areas where there are disputes.

The CECPC directed that the conduct of the State Congresses shall proceed on Saturday 16th October, 2021, while Zamfara and Anambra States are exempted accordingly.