From Jide Orintunsin – Abuja

The governing All Progressives Congrees is poised to record tripple the current membership figure, as the party begins registration and re-validation exercise of party members on the 25th of January nationwide.

The Chairman of the party’s newly inaugurated Women, Youth and Physically Challenged Mobiliasation and Sensitisation Committee on the forth coming membership registration exercise and Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello disclosed this in Abuja on Tuesday.

Speaking shortly after inauguration, Governor Bello assured the party leadership of the resolve of his Committee to mobilise Nigerians to join the ruling party during the registration exercise.

According to him, “I want to assure that we shall move to the field immediately. We are going to swing into action. We are going to laise with every stakeholder within the party and across party lines. We are going to create serious awareness. We are going to educate Nigerian people about our great our party. We are going to sensitize the Nigerian people. We are going to mobilize and we are going to have membership of this party tripped if not quadrupled by the grace of God.”

The governor who commended the party leadership for shaping the party maintained that at the end of the registration and re-validation exercise, the ruling party will remain the party to beat in future elections.

“By the time we are done and all the registration of new members and revalidation of existing members are done in the country, APC will not just be the largest in Africa but we’re going to call on even the developed nations to come and learn from APC in Nigeria.”

Appealing to Nigerians to troop out and join the ruling party, Bello said APC and it’s leadership have open the flank for all to be part of the party.

“Mr. President opened the door through the Chairman of the party and the managers of the party where an opportunity has been created that all those who left the party before, those who are desirous of joining the party and those who are desirous of decamping from other political parties to APC, that window has been opened.”

Inaugurating the Committee, the Chairman of the party’s Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Governor Mai Mala Buni mandated it to ensure that no member of the party was exempted in the exercise.

Buni who pledged to give the Committee the needed support, charged them laise with various stakehokders at the state level in order to ensure an all inclusive and successful exercise.

He said the committee had a crucial and critical role to play in the membership registration and revalidation exercise which will commence soon.

“You are expected to mount rigorous sensitization programme to effectively mobilise every member of the Party especially women and youth to either revalidate their membership or register afresh.

“You should leave no stone unturned to ensure effective mobilization for every member to take advantage of this opportunity to register.”

Other members of the committee are Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun as Vice Chairman and the Party’s Director of Organisation, Prof. Ussiju Medaner will serve as Secretary.

