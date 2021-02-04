•Says APC Has Come To Stay In Ondo

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, and his wife, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu on Thursday, February 4, 2021, revalidated their membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Governor’s hometown in Owo.

Governor Akeredolu who is the leader of the APC in the State was accompanied to his Ijebu 2 ward 5, polling unit 6, by the acting chairman of the party in the state, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, the majority leader of the House of Assembly, Hon. Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi, his colleague representing Owo constituency 2, Hon. Adeyemi Olayemi, the Chief of Staff, Chief Olugbenga Ale, acting chairman of the APC in Owo, Chief Sydney Ogunleye, some members of the state executive council and chieftains of the APC in the state.

The Governor declared that the APC has come to stay in Ondo State, adding that it’s the only party that’s popular among the people of the state.

While urging members and leaders of the party to bring more members into the APC, Governor Akeredolu said they must ensure that only quality people are attracted into the party.

The Governor said:” I know some of us have registered before, I have registered before too and that’s why I can contest under the party. We are here to revalidate our membership. If you haven’t registered before, do it afresh. Bring your passport size photograph. We are here for revalidation and registration.

Earlier, the secretary of the Registration Committee, Hon. Taiwo Olatunbosun said there will be no proxy registration, stressing that individual who wishes to register or revalidates membership must be physically present.

He explained that the essence of the revalidation and registration exercise was to enable the party to have a reliable document that would contain the actual number of party members which will also help in its empowerment programs.