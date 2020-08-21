The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is not prepared for the forthcoming Edo and Ondo State Governorship elections and has resorted to spinning tired conspiracies about a purported inaudible tape and tales of a planned postponement of the elections.

The Independent National Election Commission (INEC) is an independent election management body with equally independent operations. Hence, the APC being a political party, is not an electoral body and cannot speak on a purported planned postponement or otherwise. Evidently, it was the PDP’s practice to interfere in INEC’s operations. The APC has not copied such undemocratic and ignoble practice.

For us in the APC, if the elections are held today, we are ready and confident on victory based on our visible pro-people and development track records and progressive plans for the good people of Edo and Ondo states.

Our worry is the PDP’s threat of violence in the lead-up to the Edo and Ondo Governorship elections as echoed by the recent Amnesty International report and other well-meaning concerns. As always, the PDP has absolutely nothing to campaign on and has resorted to spreading fear.

We will continue to reiterate that no life is worth the inordinate ambition of any partisan. The forthcoming elections must be peaceful, free, fair and credible. Votes must count and the wish of the electorate must prevail on who governs them.

We call on our state institutions particularly INEC, the Judiciary and our security services not to be distracted by the PDP’s usual manipulative and disruptive antics and concentrate on protecting our hard fought and cherished democracy.

SIGNED:

Yekini Nabena

Deputy National Publicity Secretary

All Progressives Congress (APC)