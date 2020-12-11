Being a press briefing by the Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe on behalf of the APC CECPC Chairman, H.E. Governor Mai Mala Buni at the Party’s National Secretariat on Thursday, December 10, 2020.

PROTOCOLS

Ladies and Gentlemen of the Press, you are all welcome to this emergency Press Briefing.

As you are all aware, the Membership Registration, Update and Revalidation Exercise of our Great Party, was supposed to commence on Saturday, December 12, 2020.

On account of several factors however, including the fast-approaching Christmas and End of Year celebrations; as well as the interest of our Christian members; and the objective of ensuring maximum participation, the CECPC has decided to shift the date of the Exercise to the second week of January 2021.

The CECPC sincerely regrets any inconveniences that may arise out of the change in date; but appeals for the understanding of our teeming members and the general public, in the interest of preparing a solid foundation for a successful Exercise.

The Party wishes you all; as well as members of the public, a peaceful and rewarding Yuletide, and End of Year celebration.

Best Wishes.