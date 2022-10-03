APC Patriotic Ambassadors Pays Courtesy Visit to Dr Jimoh Ibrahim

• Drums Support For Dr Jimoh Ibrahim, and other APC Candidates.

Ahead of the upcoming 2023 general elections, APC Patriotic Ambassadors today paid a courtesy visit to the Senatorial Candidate of the All Progressive Congress in Ondo South Senatorial District, Dr Jimoh Ibrahim Ofr Cfr at the Fortune University, Igbotako.

The group well rooted in all the ten (10) wards of Irele Local Government declared unwavering support for Dr Jimoh Ibrahim’s senatorial ambition and other APC candidates in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

The President of the group, Hon. Akinbiola Oluwatobi Nicholas extolled Dr Jimoh’s intellectual acuity stressing that he is the only option among the candidates to move Ondo South Senatorial District to the promised.

He promised that the group would work assiduously across the ten wards in Irele Local Government to contribute largely to his victory in the upcoming polls.

Equally, the Vice President of the group, Evangelist Obafemi Martins Mese said Dr Jimoh Ibrahim remains the Primus inter pares to deliver the dividends of democracy to the good people of Ondo South Senatorial District and enjoined people in Ondo South District to support him for qualitative representation.

Reacting, Dr Jimoh Ibrahim Esq in his brilliant stance thanked members of the group for their wonderful job and mobilisation across the ten (10) wards in Irele Local Government and urged the group to redouble efforts in ensuring his victory and the victory of other candidates of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

The erudite scholar briefed the group on his brilliant agendas for Ondo South Senatorial District.

He reiterated his commitment to his prioritised quest of Restoring Electricity to the Ondo South Senatorial District which has been disconnected from the National Grid for the past ten years as well as holistic empowerment particularly Youth and Women Empowerment across the six Local Governments.

Hon. Nicholas in his votes of thanks commended the World Class scholar and entrepreneur for his cheerful engagement and for designing masses-friendly programs that are capable of uplifting the livelihood of the good people of Ondo South Senatorial District and the liberation of the District.

Hon. Adekugbe Sola (Erica), Mr Ogunji Gbenga Anthony (GMrn Biro), Chief Stephen Imafidon, Hon. Lawson, Omotunde, Hon. Ikuremi Awolowo, Elder Robert Iluyemi JP, Hon. Kolawole Ayetan, Mr Babatunde Joseph, Mr SunMr Amusire, Chief Olomolatan Orimisan, Mr Akinnagbe Monday, PastorMrunuwa Olanrewaju, Mr Betiku Ayetan, Mr Mese Orire, Comrade Ogunmakin Monday, Mr Sunday Olamigonke, Mr Akinnugba Omoyele, Mr Akintunde Daisi, Mr Akinnagbe Monday among others were in the meeting.

Signed:

Victor Adedeji,

Publicity Secretary, APC Patriotic Ambassadors,

Irele Local Government.

October 3, 2022.