The All Progressives Congress (APC) has disclosed that there will be no membership registration and revalidation by proxy as all intended entrants and existing members must be physically present for the registration exercise.

This was disclosed in Abuja on Thursday during a train-the-trainers workshop for officials of the APC membership registration exercise. The workshop is supported by the National Democratic Institute (NDI).

“There is no room for membership registration and revalidation by proxy. That is why we have paid attention to cultural peculiarities and possible restrictions in some parts of the country by ensuring that the composition of the membership registration officials comprises all gender.” APC Director of Organisation, Prof. Ussiju Medaner told participants at the workshop.

At the workshop, a training manual for the registration officials noted that the nationwide membership registration and register update of the Party is an important and most unique element of growing the party in preparation for all future electoral outings.

“This is premised on the fact that the strenght of the party is the bulk of its guaranteed support and membership base. The APC in a bid to enlarge its support base and simultaneously create ownership mentality that will translate to improved members participation is embarking on the membership registration which include the energising of the registered members to be paying annual dues as contained in the party rules book.” The manual stated.

In respect of the registration proceedure, the manual stated that, registration forms, duplicate membership card, party seal, due card, hard copy register, computer system with readymade registration template, stationeries, hand sanitisers, temperature checkers will be provided for officials undertaken the registration and revalidation exercise.

“At the registration center, there will be Registration Officers (ROs) with respective assigned job functions including interface with intending nembers, biodata collection and entering data in the register.”

The workshop identified general issues that may arise in the membership registration/revalidation excercise and gave the following directives:

***An individual may insist on collecting registration form on behalf of another. This must be totally rejected and not allowed. At the point of submission of each form, the passport photograph on the form must belong to the individual submitting it, otherwise the form is to be collected and set aside.

***In case an individual made a photocopy of the form from another and present the same for submission, the form must not only be rejected but must be collected and set aside while the individual is directed to follow the accepted pathway. Such forms are invalid and must be destroyed and captured in the exercise report.

***Attempt by an individual to register more than once, when discovered, it should ne stopped either at the registration point or at the point of final collation and documentation.

***To prevent multiple registration, the use of ink on the thumb of each registered individuals and more efficiently, the design of the final documentation template identify repeated data entry.

COVID-19 Compliance

In compliance with COVID-19 public health protocols on maintaining social distancing, the workshop listed compliance measures at Registration Centres:

***The choice of the registration venue must allow space for social distancing which must be enforced by Registration Officers (ROs)

***Queues are to be orderly and rowdiness are to be prevented by all means feasible.

***Use of nose and face mask must be mandated at the registration centres.

***Hand sanitisers and temperature check are to be made available at all registration centres.

Giving a vote of thanks on behalf of participants of the train-the-trainers workshop, Barr. Omasan Agbajoh, Secretary of the Kano State Registration Committee, said the APC will emerge from the membership registration with greater numerical membership strength and stronger political base ahead of the 2023 general elections.