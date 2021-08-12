As we celebrate the International Youth Day today, I on behalf of our great party and the CECPC celebrate the potential and power of young people all over the nation to shape the future of our Country, Nigeria.

With a large percentage of the Nation’s population under the age of 35, our generation of young people will find the solutions to some of our toughest challenges facing our nation and continent as a whole.

Our great party, The APC, her leadership and the Government of President Muhammadu Buhari through words and actions remains committed to providing opportunity for young people to ensure they are not only the leaders of tomorrow, but also leaders of today.

My utmost goal and that of the Caretaker Chairman of our great party, the APC is in building skills to strengthen youth leadership in party administration, governance, business, academia, providing young entrepreneurs with the capital and network to grow a start-up.

Youth are often the voices at the forefront of advocating for our party before, during and after the various campaigns.

Today, I commemorate the energetic spirit of young people all over Nigeria and their ability to improve and secure the future of our motherland.

Barrister Ismaeel Ahmed

National Youth Representative

(CECPC)