The All Progressives Congress (APC) mourns the death of the Leader of Afenifere, Egbe Ilosiwaju Yoruba and APC chieftain, Senator Ayo Fasanmi at 94.

The Yorubas and indeed the nation at large have lost a father to all, elderstatesman, welfarist, second Republic Senator and frontline politician whose indelible strides will be forever remembered.

Pa Fasanmi was one of Nigeria’s leading voices who spoke truth to power.

In death, the APC celebrates an accomplished man and leader of the frontline Yoruba socio-cultural organisation who alongside championing the socio-political interests and preserving the ethnic identity of the Yorubas, was also an advocate of good governance in the country.

Although born in Ekiti state, he chose to make Osun state home. The APC expresses condolences to the immediate family, the government and people of Ekiti and Ondo states and the Yoruba nation at large. We pray for the fortitude to bear the loss. The task before us now is to keep his legacies alive.

SIGNED:

Yekini Nabena

Deputy National Publicity Secretary

All Progressives Congress (APC)