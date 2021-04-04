The All Progressives Congress (APC) mourns the death of Comrade Yinka Odumakin, spokesman of the Pan Yoruba Socio- Political and Cultural organisation, Afenifere.

On behalf of the National Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Governor Mai Mala Buni, party leaders, members and supporters, we extend our condolences to the late Odumakin’s immediate family, particularly his wife, Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin and Afenifere.

The Yoruba nation and indeed the country has lost a seasoned public analyst, activist, politician and patriot who was relentless in canvassing and serving the interests of Yorubaland and the progress of the country at large. He will be sorely missed.

We pray the Almighty God comforts all that mourn and grant the late Yinka Odumakin eternal rest.

SIGNED:

Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe, Ph.D.

National Secretary,

Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC)

All Progressives Congress (APC)