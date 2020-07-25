The All Progressives Congress (APC) commiserates with the royal family of the Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdul-Razaq over the death of his father and family patriarch, Alh. AbdulGaniyu Folorunsho Abdul-Razaq SAN (OFR) at the age of 93.

The Party also expresses condolences to the Ilorin Emirate of Kwara State on the passing of the Mutawali of Ilorin and Tafida of Zazzau (Zaria).

An elder statesman, diplomat, senior advocate of Nigeria, first lawyer from Nigeria’s northern region and

Chairman of the Nigerian Body of Benchers, the party mourns an accomplished man.

While we commiserate with the immediate family, the people and government of Kwara State, our great party prays the Almighty Allah forgives Alh. AbdulGaniyu Folorunsho Abdul-Razaq, SAN, OFR, his shortcomings and grant him Al Jannah Firdaus.

SIGNED:

Yekini Nabena

Deputy National Publicity Secretary

All Progressives Congress (APC)