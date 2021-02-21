The All Progressives Congress (APC) is deeply saddened by Sunday’s fatal crash of a military aircraft Beechcraft KingAir B350i at the Abuja airport.

The unfortunate and fatal plane crash brings to fore the tireless work, sacrifices and hazards faced by our armed forces and other security services in their daily efforts to keep the country safe. As directed by the Chief of Air Staff, we are confident of a quick and thorough investigation into the plane crash.

We extend our condolences to the Nigerian Air Force, particularly the families, loved ones and colleagues of the seven Air Force personnel that lost their lives in Sunday’s plane crash following a reported engine failure. May their souls rest in peace.

SIGNED:

Sen. John J. Akpan Udoedehe Ph.D.

National Secretary

Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC)

All Progressives Congress (APC)