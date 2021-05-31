The All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed shock over Sunday morning’s babaric killing of Barrister Ahmed Gulak, an APC chieftain in the Imo state capital, Owerri.

The Party joins Nigerians to mourn his death and condemn his murderers in the strongest possible terms. We commiserate with his immediate family as well as the government and people of Adamawa State. He was a shining political leader and patriot.

The APC as all well-meaning Nigerians is calling for national unity to fight crimes in the country and urge relevant security agencies to leave no stone unturned in their efforts to track down and swiftly bring the perpetrators of this crime to justice.

While majority of Nigerians sympathise with the victims of crimes in the country, it is discernible that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is apparently excited about the security incidents being perpetrated by evil-doers against the citizens.

The APC reiterates the need for continuous support and cooperation with the security services who put their lives on the line to protect us and our property.

SIGNED:

Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe, Ph.D

National Secretary

Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC)

All Progressives Congress (APC)