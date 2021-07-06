Following the recommendation of the Membership Registration Appeals Committee, the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has approved the continuation of the Party’s membership registration, revalidation and register update excercise in Imo, Kwara, Ogun and Rivers states.

With this approval, the membership registration, revalidation and register update excercise in the four states will continue for two weeks.

Those who have not been registered in these States can purchase forms for congresses, party office elections and convention. For congresses in Rivers State, all those who have purchased forms in the past will be allowed to participate in the congresses on the presentation of the bank teller as proof of payment.

Registration materials have been adequately deployed to the listed states and any attempt to deprive intending registrants will be dealt with accordingly in line with the provisions of the APC constitution and guidelines for the exercise. All Nigerians who are desirous of joining the the progressive fold are welcome to take advantage of this window and register as members of the APC.

The APC once again expresses our appreciation to millions of Nigerians who had earlier trooped to the registration, revalidation and register update centres accross the country and call on those wishing to participate in the current exercise to do so in an orderly manner and inline with COVID-19 public health protocols.

SIGNED:

Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe, Ph.D.

National Secretary,

Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC)

All Progressives Congress (APC)

July 6, 2021