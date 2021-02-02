Yobe state Governor and Chairman APC Caretaker Extraordinary/ Convention Planning Committee has charged members of the party to observe the Covid-19 protocol as the party commences its membership registration and revalidation exercise.

Buni said the call became necessary for the party to ensure that the exercise is conducted in compliance with government directives on Covid-19.

“I call on both the officials conducting the exercise and our members seeking to register to please observe the Covid-19 protocol throughout the registration exercise.”

He explained that as the ruling party, APC would always support and work towards the success of all policies and programmes of the government.

The governor noted that “as a party known for due process and rule of law, our members are always law abiding and this will not be an exception.”

He assured that the party has adequate materials and would provide the time needed to ensure everyone is registered.

“We have made provision to ensure everyone is registered and no one is disenfranchised” Buni assured.

The chairman also cautioned members who may attempt to deny others from registering.

“In this registration, it will be a futile exercise for those nursing the idea of hoarding the materials to create scarcity and deny others from registration because, we have adequate back-up materials to ensure the success of the registration” Governor Buni warned.