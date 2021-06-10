The APC membership registration and revalidation Appeal committee, has submitted its report to the Chairman Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee and Yobe state Governor, Hon. Mai Mala Buni.

Secretary to the Committee and former acting National Chairman, Chief Victor Giadom, presented the report to the chairman on Thursday.

He commended the party for embarking on the exercise saying, it was a development that gave members a true sense of belonging.

According to Giadom, the exercise has provided members of the party with the ownership of the party.

“Most of the complaints forwarded to the committee were minor issues however, there is the need to look into the issues raised in Kwara, Ogun, Imo and Rivers states” Giadom said.

Responding, the Chairman Caretaker committee and Yobe state Governor Hon. Mai Mala Buni, commended the committee for executing its duties with passion and commitment to the party.

He assured that the party leadership will carefully study the report and act quickly in the interest of the party.

“The party will consider the recommendations made by the committee and every issue raised based on their merits.

“We all have a responsibility in rebuilding and repositioning this party to remain Nigeria’s leading political party” Buni said.

Signed

Mamman Mohammed,

DG, Press and Media Affairs to Gov. Buni.