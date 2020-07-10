As part of efforts at ensuring second term victory for Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, leaders of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akoko Southeast are strategising and mobilising for the Governor to come out victorious in governorahip race.

The APC caucus in the local government have vowed to work for the reelection bid of Arakunrin Akeredolu.

OnàThe State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs. Titi Adeyemi held a meeting with the Akoko South East APC leadership Caucus in her office

At the meeting, Mrs. Adeyemi welcomed members and charged them to keep on spreading the gospel of AKETI 4+4 message to the people of the local government.

At the meeting, leaders also ratified report of the standing committee on AKETI 4+4 and they agreed to raise funds to execute the AKETI 4+4 agenda in their various words in the local government area.

It would be recall that members of the caucus had unanimously endorsed the governor for second term in office and to support his candidacy as the party governorship candidate in the October 20 election.

Present at the strategic meeting were; Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs. Titi Adeyemi, Member representing the local government at the State House of Assembly, Hon. Towase Kuti, ex member Dailo, Otunba Sola Agbi, Hon. Sola Agunloye, Paul Adurogboye, among others