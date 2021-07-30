The All Progressives Congress (APC) Ward Congresses to elect party executives will hold across the country on Saturday, July 31st 2021 as scheduled.

To this end, ward Congress Committees of the Party have already been inaugurated and delegated with the responsibility of conducting, supervising, monitoring the scheduled Ward Congresses.

The clarification is against the backdrop of personal opinions being expressed by some individuals on the status of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC ) and its capacity to conduct the Congresses.

While it is not our intention to join issues with these comentators, the Supreme Court’s Wednesday judgement affirming the Election victory of the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu SAN had no bearing on the CECPC’s status and its membership.

Party members and aspirants should therefore come out enmasse and peacefully to participate in the ward Congresses, come Saturday.

SIGNED:

Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe Ph.D

National Secretary

Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC)

All Progressives Congress (APC)