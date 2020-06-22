It was a funfair at Igbokoda, the headquarters of Ilaje Local Government as the Councilorship Candidates on the platform of All Progressive Congress (APC) for the upcoming Local Government Election in the State of both Ilaje and Ese-odo Local Government areas trooped out en mass with their supporters in a carnival-like manner as they declare unflinching supports for the reelection bid of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu.

The Candidates stated unequivically that their endorsement of Arakunrin is birthed by the success reports from general evaluations cum assessments of his ongoing administration across board which has by no small measure affected the generality of the State positively through the People oriented Programmes undertaken in various sectors of Education, Health, Infrastructures, Securities of lives and properties to mention but few.

In an expression which reflets pragmatism, the APC Councilorship Candidates of Ilaje and Ese-Odo Local Governments which by providence happens to be Mr. Governor’s second-home in the state having being mothered by a virtuous Woman of the defunct Ilaje/Ese-Odo Local Government indigineship, stand resolute on his Victories at both the Primary(of any mode) and the General Election in a shortwhile.

“For the records, Arakunrin! You are our own – we are yours and like the biblical Ruth: where you are, we will be; where you go, we will also go” the Candidates said in a chorus-like declaration.