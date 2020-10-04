By Bombay Ladi-Okunniga.

Torrents of singing, dances, cultural display and speeches poured in yesterday as Okitipupa LG APC staged simultaneously rallies in all the Communities making up the local government to herald the coming October 10 Ondo State Gubernatorial Election.

The Heaven itself was pleased as there was clement weather throughout the period of the rallies.

At Iju Odo Rally the home town of Pastor Femi Agagu, Commissioner of Education, Science and Technology declared that “by our wonderful outing today, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has earned the trust of our people”.

” His wonderful achievements so far, vision and commitment to a prosperous Ondo State will swing votes to his on Saturday October 10″.

“Equally, his ongoing massive endorsements and Supports is due to the will of God and purity of his heart, that is why Akeredolu will continue to thrive above his co-contestants and that is also the reason why anyone trying to pull him down will continue to labour in vain”, declared Agagu.

In the words of SUBEB Executive Chairman Princess Oladunni Odu who was over joyous at the massive turnout of people of her own town ( Okitipupa ) said, “those who are ganging up against Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu will on October 10 face the reality of the futility of their aspirations… Akeredolu is God’s own project”.

Continued, the Okitipupa born Politician said “what count in governance is performance and Akeredolu’s busy schedule in terms of provisions of modern infrastructural facilities should be appreciated by all and should supersede Politicial hustling….so far so good our ‘Talk and Do’ governor has demonstrated the capacity to be a change agent with his outstanding performance so far”.

To Bombay Ladi-Okunniga who is another APC chieftain from Ode Aye declared that “we are very confident of victory in the coming election because Ondo State particularly Okitipupa LG this time remains an APC stronghold and our people by their large turnout today.. this is a loud statement that on October 10 Ondo State Gubernatorial Election, victory is for APC, victory is for Akeredolu, victory is for Aiyedatiwa and victory is for all of us” .

After moving round the towns and villages monitoring the rallies, Okitipupa LG APC Director General of Akeredolu / Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organization, Hon Alaspart Ola Oguntimehin declared that, “from what is happening today, we in APC Okitipupa LG are very much prepared this time around unlike the previous elections, we have been able to identify some grey areas in the last election and we have taken content measures to ensure that by God’s grace, we will win Okitipupa LG massively for APC on October 10” .