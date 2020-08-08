News Release

The Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has no control over what the leadership of the State House of Assembly does and therefore has no link whatsoever with the suspension of a lawmaker, Mr. Tomide Akinribido, by the State Assembly.

It was therefore a grave embarrassment to the chapter that the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) would labour in futility to drag us into an affair of an arm of Government, in its publication.

Any knowledgeable observer knows that every assembly has laid down rules that guide the conducts of its members. Whatever therefore happens in the Ondo State House of Assembly is purely its affair.

The Ondo State House of Assembly, under the leadership of its Speaker, Rt. Honourable David Oleyelogun, is not an appendage of the party secretariat.

It is unfortunate that the ZLP, under which platform Akinribido contested and came to the House, has to throw caution to the winds, and porously attack a decent and well cultured political organisation like the APC.

As a party that genuinely cares about the stability of our political space and the wellbeing of all residents of the State, we advise the leadership of ZLP to be patient and await steps that would be taken by the House in that regards.

Alex Kalejaye,

Ondo APC Publicity Secretary

7th August, 2020