APC Guber Primary Suit: Be Patient, Akure Will Not Change The Law – Jimoh Ibrahim

Senator Jimoh Ibrahim has assured his supporters and people of Ondo State that the transfer of the suit in which he’s challenging the purported All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election to the Federal High Court sitting in Akure, Ondo State capital would no alter the constitution of the country.

He stated this on Monday while reacting to the judgement of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja to the application by respondents in the suits seeking transfer of the substantive suit to Akure jurisdiction of the same court.

In a letter informing Senator Ibrahim about the court’s decision on Aiyedatiwa’s application, it reads: “SENATOR JIMOH IBRAHIM VS LUCKY AIYEDATIWA & ORS..

“I am directed by His Lordship, the Honourable, The Chief Judge to inform you that action has been taken by transferring this case to the Federal High Court. Akure, after considering the Reply from Chief Chris Uche, SAN of Counsel for the Plaintiff, to the 1” Defendant’s application.

“Please, accept the esteemed regards of His Lordship, the Hon., The Chief Judge.”

Senator Jimoh Ibrahim had dragged APC and Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to court over the conduct and result of the purported governorship primary of the party which the Governor Usman Ododo-led APC Governorship Primary Election Committee declared Governor Aiyedatiwa as the winner of the phoney primary.

The Senator currently representing Ondo Southern Senatorial District was one of the 16 governorship aspirants that were ready to participate in the election that was not and could not vote in the election.

He had prayed the court to order a fresh governorship primary election or the name of APC be expunged from the ballot paper in the forthcoming November 16, 2024 gubernatorial election in the state.