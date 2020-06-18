Engr. Ade Adetimehin, the State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, received Ambassador Olusola Iji on Thursday, 18th June 2020, at the party State Secretariat, in Akure. Iji, who came to intimate the state Exco of his intention to contest the party governorship primary after purchasing his nomination form at the party headquarters in Abuja.

Engr. Adetimehin commended the Nigeria Ambassador to the Republic of Benin’s unalloyed loyalty to the course of the party, a true progressives to the core and one of the founding fathers of the progressive party in Ondo State.

“The history of progressive politics in the state would not be written without mentioning the enormous contributions of Ambassador Olusola Iji as the first state chairman of the party who worked assiduously for the growth of the party in the state.

“You are a decent politician, whose only political affiliation have been the progressives brand of politics since the inception of the third republic,” Adetimehin emphasized.

In his response, Ambassador Olusola Iji who regretted that his intention was to visit the party earlier in March 2020, but for his tight schedule, intimated the party of his intention to contest the coming governorship election under the platform of the APC.

He believes the way to go is to inform the state ExCo first, “as charity begins at home”, and as the custodian of the party in the state, whose leadership he duly subscribed to, and being a former chairman himself, he very much justified the reason for his visit.

Ambassador Iji commended the leader of the party in the state Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for the good work of infrastructure development across the state and the beautiful facelift giving to the state capital as a worthy cause and a thing of pride to the party.

Ambassador Iji calls for party unity, especially, the need for all the party aspirants to close ranks and imbibe the principle of politics without bitterness among themselves.

“I have never said any negative comment about the governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, before and would never do so in spite of us pursuing the same ambition. The governor is my friend and brother whom I have the cause to support his ambition for governorship in the past.

“Let us say I publicly attack him and he eventually wins our party ticket in the coming primary, how would I have possibly paraphrase this opprobrious conduct in the public space to sell his candidacy to the electorate” Ambassador Iji said.

Ambassador Iji said he preferred to be in the opposition within the party in government than to allow the party to lose the election through anti-party activities and be in the opposition.

While seeking for fairness and equity in the consideration for who becomes the next governor of the state and the zone, he promised to lead by example if elected as the governor.

Steve Otaloro.

Director, Media & Publicity

APC, Ondo State.