On the occasion of the 2021 International Workers Day celebration, the All Progressives Congress (APC) hail Nigerian workers as key drivers of the socio-economic policies and infrastructural revolution of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

We also greet labour and trade unions who continue to shun unpatriotic influences while advocating for the rights and welfare of Nigerian workers.

From the administration’s several social investment programmes targeted at citizens living on the margin to the Economic Sustainability Plan which fast-tracked the country’s recovery from recession and cushioned the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Nigerian workers are key partners and are playing important roles in ensuring the administration’s successful implementation of these programmes and many more.

In line with our election promises to Nigerian workers, the President Buhari administration successfully implemented the improved minimum wage and has embarked on a mass housing programme benefitting thousands. This government’s commitment to the welfare of Nigerian workers is tested and proven. We will do more.

As the President Buhari government implements quick and permanent strategies to check cases of insecurity, we assure workers and indeed all Nigerians of government’s resolve to protect the lives and property of all. While the APC seeks the patience and cooperation of Nigerian workers, we call for greater patriotism from everyone.

We wish Nigerian workers a peaceful celebration.

SIGNED:

Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe, Ph.D.

National Secretary,

Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC)

All Progressives Congress (APC)