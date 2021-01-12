

On behalf of the National Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC), Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), H.E. Governor Mai Mala Buni and teeming members of our great Party, we join family, friends, associates, constituents and federal lawmakers of the 9th National Assembly in celebrating the President of the Senate and Chairman of the 9th National Assembly, H.E. Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan who turns 62 on January 12, 2021.

The APC family celebrates an experienced, cerebral, dexterous and patriotic federal lawmaker who as Chairman of the 9th National Assembly is enshrining a best practice, particularly in legislative-executive relations in Nigeria. In partnering with the executive, the 9th National Assembly under the watch of H.E. Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan has chosen to work for public good and national interest.

Commendably, H.E. Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan’s collaborative leadership of the 9th National Assembly has achieved and sustained the long-eluded December-January budget cycle in an equally multi-partisan National Assembly. This has ensured better national planning.

At party level, H.E. Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan is a valuable partner-in-progress who is supporting the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) mandate to reposition our great party and ensure peace, unity and true reconciliation across party ranks. H.E. Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan inputs as member of the tripartite executive/legislative/APC consultative committee has ensured good governance and accelerated implementation of the Next Level Agenda.

The APC family prays for good health and wisdom as the Senate President continues to contribute to national development and the growth of the APC.



SIGNED:

Sen. John J. Akpan Udoedeghe Ph.D.

National Secretary

Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC)

All Progressives Congress (APC)