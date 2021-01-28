Ahead of the membership registration, revalidation and update exercise, the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday began the distribution of registration materials from the party’s national secretariat in Abuja to all designated registration centres nationwide.

The distribution exercise which was supervised by the National Secretary of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe alongside the Party’s Director of Administration, Alh. Abubakar Suleiman and Director of Organisation, Prof. Ussiju Medaner will be conducted from Thursday 28th January to Monday 8th February, 2021.