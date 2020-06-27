Adams Oshiomhole, former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says he has accepted the decision of the party’s national executive committee (NEC) to dissolve the national working committee (NWC) which he led.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja on Saturday, Oshiomhole said he has also asked his lawyers to withdraw his appeal pending at the supreme court.

The former Edo governor was challenging a court of appeal order upholding his suspension him as chairman of the party.

The NWC was dissolved by the party’s NEC on Thursday.